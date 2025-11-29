What Jayden Daniels' injury means for Commanders vs. Broncos

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is still dealing with an elbow injury and won't play in the team's Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spoke about Daniels' potential return and how the quarterback can work towards getting back on the field this season.

“Yeah, he is wanting to be out there as soon as possible, there's no doubt. But he also understands, you know, he's got to get healthy and be a hundred percent so he can play his style and the way he wants to play. And so, I think we've done a nice job of working with him to do that. And as soon as he's ready I'm sure he'll be out there," Kingsbury said.

READ MORE: QB coach Tavita Pritchard to exit Commanders to become Stanford HC

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is helped off the field after an injury against the Seattle Seahawks | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Daniels out vs. Broncos

If Daniels wants to get back on the field, he will have to heal a little more before the Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Kingsbury spoke about how Daniels has to move in different ways to be safer on the field.

“Yeah, it's a learned behavior, there's no doubt. And in this league you to survive, there's certain hits you have to try to avoid and you have to take some stuff off your body if you can, at that position. And so, I think that's just the more he plays, the more comfortable he'll get and being able to do that," Kingsbury said.

"But he's played a certain style his entire life. He's been relatively healthy his entire life and football career. And so, I think it's just a learned behavior. The more reps he gets, the more live game reps he gets, he'll figure that out and know kind of when the party's over and know where when to protect himself.”

For the upcoming game against the Broncos, backup Marcus Mariota will make his seventh start of the season in hopes of snapping the Commanders losing streak.

READ MORE: Jayden Daniels return game for Commanders likely coming sooner than expected



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' season described as a 'torture device' in new ranking

• Commanders star shares the perfect lesson learned from suspension

• Commanders could get a huge offensive boost ahead of Broncos game

• Dan Quinn explains exactly how returning stars will change the Commanders offense