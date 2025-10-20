Jayden Daniels’ mother responds to fans comparing injuries to RG3
Things did not go according to plan for the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon in their Week 7 matchup against their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.
A loss to bring them back under .500 and a major hole in the division wasn't the only loss that occurred in Jerry's World on Sunday. During the contest, star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered yet another injury, this time a hamstring, and exited the game.
Daniels' recent injury proneness has come under scrutiny by fans after having already missed two games this season with a knee sprain. Fans have begun to compare Daniels' recent string of unfortunate injury luck to that of former Washington QB Robert Griffin III, and Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson, seems to have had enough of it after taking to her social media account to relay her displeasure.
Daniels' Mom Not Happy With RGIII Comparisons
The media have greatly covered the relationship between Daniels and his mother, as she plays a very important role in his life. She cares for the well-being of her son, but this is the NFL, and its fans are well-opinionated when it comes to rooting for their team.
While I get her sentiment, it seems like this could have stayed off social media so as not to cause a flurry of off-field distraction that it could stir up.
Daniels' mom's response has already begun to make waves throughout the online circles, and the former Commanders' QB turned media personality Griffin III responded with thoughtful grace.
RGIII Responds to Daniels' Mom, Regina Jackson
There is no better way that RGIII could have gone about the situation or responded. He handled it extremely well despite it being his name thrown around. He appreciates his time in the league and with the Commanders, and supports all football players without wishing for anyone to suffer injury.
Daniels' and RGIII's careers are in different places. While RGIII and Daniels both got off to sizzling starts to their career, Daniels' injuries have yet to reach the severity of those suffered by Griffin III that eventually upended his NFL career. While on the outside it could appear that Daniels is on a similar trajectory to that of RGIII, it's better to let things play out rather than rush to any rash decisions.
The severity of Daniels' hamstring injury isn't quite known yet until he undergoes an MRI. However, with it being a soft tissue injury, we can expect Daniels to potentially miss a game or two. If Daniels indeed misses time, veteran Marcus Mariota will once again be asked to step up in his stead.
The Commanders' schedule doesn't lighten up anytime soon, so getting healthy will be of utmost importance if they hope to make a run late in the season to have an outside chance at making the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
