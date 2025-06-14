Commander Country

Commanders fans will love what this former QB just said about Jayden Daniels

Former Washington Commanders quarterback has nothing but great things to say about Jayden Daniels.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jayden Daniels had a spectacular rookie season for the Washington Commanders. Completing 69% of his passes for over 3,500 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding another 891 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, Daniels found himself in the MVP race on his way to earning Pro Bowl and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Daniels helped lead the Commanders to the NFC Championship game and will be looking to take the next step in 2025 with Super Bowl aspirations.

In a recent interview with Kyle Odegard of Card Player, former Washington quarterback Rex Grossman discussed watching Daniels' amazing rookie performance.

"The way he throws the deep ball, it comes down accurately. It’s a catchable ball that is just on point. I was really surprised with his intermediate routes. I mean, the ball is on a line. He's accurate," said Grossman. "His size was my only concern because he was kind of skinny. But man, if you can't catch him, you can't hit him. He's the most exciting quarterback I've seen in a while that can run and throw at an extremely high level.”

Grossman, who took the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl during the 2006-07 season, knows a thing or two about playing the quarterback position and finds it hard to find any flaws in Daniels' game. Daniels' size was always the concern coming out of college, after witnessing him take so many hard hits, but he has shown great awareness since entering the league at protecting himself.

Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Daniels has shown he has all the tools to become a true MVP-caliber player in the NFL, and Grossman believes we won't see any type of regression or sophomore slump from him here in 2025.

“I don't see (regression). The best thing that he's got going for him is his throwing ability. He's got a strong arm, he’s accurate and he's got touch. He's got the full package in throwing the ball," commented Grossman. "And it seems like he understands the game pretty well. He doesn't need to rely on running, but man, if, if you don't contain him, he's gone. I expect him to have a great year and, if he just repeats what he did last year, it'll be a great year."

The expectations will undoubtedly be there for Daniels here in his second year, especially after what he was able to accomplish in 2024. Grossman also mentioned the upgrades that Washington made on offense as a reason why things should be a bit easier for him, so he doesn't have to do too much.

The additions along the offensive line in Laremy Tunsil and draft pick Josh Conerly Jr. should help aid some of the lapses we saw in the trenches at times a season ago, and the addition of utility knife, playmaking wide receiver Deebo Samuel will provide Daniels with another elite weapon opposite of Terry McLaurin.

Things are looking up in Washington. Daniels has everything at his disposal to once again have an eye-catching season. The hopes are now will it be enough for Daniels to help lead his team to a Super Bowl, much like Grossman did nearly 20 years ago.

