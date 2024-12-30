Jayden Daniels Reacts to Commanders Win vs. Falcons
Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are heading to the playoffs after a 30-24 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17's edition of Sunday Night Football.
Daniels looked cool, calm and collected as he has been all season long in helping lead the Commanders to victory.
“I’m tired right now but I’m excited, I’m happy," Daniels said postgame. "The fanbase waited a long time for this. I really can’t put into words how much it means to them and how much it means to me to be able to go out there and lead this franchise and this team to opportunities like that.”
It took overtime to get the job done, but Daniels played it just like he has over the past several months.
“God blessed me again and give me another opportunity to go out there and try to win a football game," Daniels said. "Just like he did last week, it’s a lot of ups and downs and adversity in this game that you go through and you go through in life. You never waiver, you stand tall, stand 10’ down, and go out there and try to execute the moment.”
If the Commanders want to make some noise in the playoffs, Daniels will have to play the same kind of energy as the team relies on him to be who he is when the moments matter most.
