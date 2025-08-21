Jayden Daniels, Commanders projected for hot start, but miserable finish
The Washington Commanders are going into the season with a lot of expectations and hopes to reach or break their 11-win mark last year.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr predicted all 272 games in the NFL regular season and thinks the Commanders will finish 10-7, which is good enough for the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture.
"I built in a red-hot start for the Commanders before a bit of a slide once they reach six wins. The combo of road games at Dallas and Kansas City, plus a home game against an always-surprising and innovative Seattle defense, will prove to be Washington’s first real test of the season. The Commanders also bear the brunt of the poor start I slated for the Eagles, meaning that Philadelphia has to go all out—and beat Washington twice in the final weeks of the season—to save face and reach the postseason," Orr wrote.
Commanders make NFC playoff projection
The Commanders were in a tie with the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the division, but the defending Super Bowl champs pull out the tiebreaker after sweeping Washington in the two late-season meetings.
Orr has the Commanders winning their first six games before a Week 7 loss against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. That's followed up by losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks to regress to 6-3.
The Commanders then put together three straight victories against the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos to get to 9-3, but losses in four of the final five games hurt Washington's chances at getting homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.
Washington could have a hot start in the season thanks to some easy matchups, but the final four weeks all coming against divisional opponents will likely determine whether the Commanders are in the playoffs or watching at home.
