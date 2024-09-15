Commander Country

Kicking Changed Everything in Commanders Win vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders had the kicking gods looking out for them against the New York Giants.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Austin Seibert (3) celebrates with his teammates after making the game winning field goal against the New York Giants at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
A week ago, Austin Seibert was unemployed. Now, he's kicking game-winning field goals for the Washington Commanders.

Seibert's 30-yard field goal as time expired was his seventh on the day, one shy of an NFL recordm as the Commanders grabbed a 21-18 win against the New York Giants, who lost their kicker Graham Gano to injury in the first quarter.

The game showcased the bizarre nature of the kicking profession in the NFL.

“Yeah, that's kind of the nature of the beast right now in the kicking world, it's just so competitive," Seibert said. "You have to take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. And the good thing is, like sure I was on the street for a week and then I got the call, but that's why you stay ready at all times. You never know when it's going to come and you're going to get that call. And I learned that last year as well, I bounced around a little bit, and I had like six or seven workouts with teams. It's spur of the moment like “Hey, you're flying out three hours. Good luck!”, you know. So, that's kind of how it works, and you just got to go with the flow and stay confident in yourself and trust what you do before that final kick.”

It's a stark difference from what the Giants were dealing with, considering they went most of the game without a kicker. Their lack of depth changed the overall outcome of the game.

"It's a tough spot to be into, so when it goes into there, what thirds become fourth downs? Same thing with the scoring to go to it," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "I thought we could have, knowing that going in, that's a big deal. And they did a good job of fighting through it from their end. Because I think it might've been on the opening play if I'm not mistaken. And so that's a tough go. You have to have those contingency plans. Who's the backup snapper? Who's the backup punter, backup kicker going through that, and you work through those to make sure you always kind of have somebody in your back pocket ready to say, if this comes up, we'll be ready to deliver on that. So, it's not what you want, but it is something that you have to plan for.”

Now, Seibert has a job for the foreseeable future. As for the Giants, they hope to be able to find their version of Seibert if Gano remains unhealthy.

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

