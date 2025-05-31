How Marcus Mariota is making a difference far from the Commanders' field
Washington Commanders veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota continues to lead both on and off the field. Known for offering guidance and motivation to his teammates, Mariota also gives back to his home state of Hawaiʻi through community outreach.
For the seventh consecutive year, Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation partnered with Ruby Tuesday Hawaiʻi for their 11th annual Giving Thanks event, according to KHON2. Held earlier this week, the event brings an early Thanksgiving celebration to those in need across the islands.
Ruby Tuesday staff at two Hawaiʻi locations prepared 800 pounds of turkey and traditional Thanksgiving sides like stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and corn. The meals were then delivered to local organizations, including IHS, River of Life, Surfing the Nations, Waianae Boat Harbor, and the Veterans Center.
The Washington veterans Motiv8 Foundation plays a key role in supporting Hawaiʻi communities year-round. It provides educational opportunities, including building computer labs in underserved schools, and supports student-athletes through programs like GPA Showcase, which helps high school athletes earn college scholarships. The foundation also distributes food and supplies to families in need and has provided meals to frontline workers and homeless shelters.
Mariota, who recently re-signed with the Commanders on a one-year deal, continues to use his platform to give back. Through initiatives like Giving Thanks, he brings hope and nourishment to those who need it most, helping bring comfort and care to those in need.
