Commanders’ Dan Quinn brings ‘let it rip’ energy, builds with structure
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has a lot of principles to live by—like “Let it fu*ing rip,” as he told recent graduates during a commencement speech at his alma mater.
But when it comes to mentoring younger coaches, Quinn leans less on mantras and more on intentional action.
“It’s not a specific principle,” the Washington head coach said. “Usually, it involves something with communication. We could say that.”
That communication comes in the form of regular check-ins, planning sessions, and a focus on self-awareness. For Quinn, the goal is to create a space for growth, not just for the players but the coaches they work with.
“There’s another piece that I dig into a lot on the planning,” Quinn explained. “You know, how are you going to use the practice reps? How are you going to use this part of individual to work something?”
Beyond calling plays, it’s about the intentional use of time and clarity on goals. And this clarity starts with the coaches.
“The last part is an evaluation. Okay, first with ourselves as coaches, what is it that you want to improve on? And then the next step, what are you doing? What is the actual work on?” Quinn said. “And if you can get that part right from the self-awareness—say this is something I want to improve on—then it’s much easier for me to assist and dig in to help back them on that.”
While “Let it rip” may be the public-facing energy Quinn brings on Sundays, behind the scenes, he’s building up his coaching staff with a deliberate structure and one conversation at a time.
