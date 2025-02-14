Miami Dolphins release former Washington Commanders veteran cornerback
The offseason is fully underway across the NFL following the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX last weekend. Teams are focused on filling out their 90-man rosters while preparing for free agency and the draft - both of which are just on the horizon.
On Friday, the Miami Dolphins announced they were releasing a trio of players, including veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller, who spent six seasons with the Washington Commanders across two separate stints with the franchise. Fuller was plagued by injuries in 2024, only making 11 appearances while suffering multiple concussions and a knee ailment that ended his season.
Despite signing a two-year/$15 million deal with the Dolphins last offseason, Miami has already decided to part ways with Fuller. He recorded 50 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and seven pass deflections in his lone campaign with the franchise.
Fuller is only 30 and should find interest as a free agent if he can get back to 100% as he prepares for his tenth season at the professional level.
The veteran was originally selected by Washington in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After two seasons with the franchise, including a 2017 campaign where he tied his career high with four interceptions, the Commanders traded Fuller to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for quarterback Alex Smith.
Fuller ended up playing a role on the Chiefs team that won Super Bowl LIV before returning to Washington in free agency. He developed into a consistent starter over the next four years. From 2020-23, Fuller totaled 258 tackles, six tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, pass deflections, and ten interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.
Would it make sense for the Commanders and Fuller to have a third reunion? The team has $18 million committed to trade acquisition Marshon Lattimore but doesn't have a ton of proven experience outside of that.
Maybe Fuller would be open to taking a hometown discount, considering he's from Baltimore.
