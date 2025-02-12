Micah Parsons compares Jayden Daniels to Lamar Jackson in bold praise
The Washington Commanders have stability under center for the first time in years. They've got a budding star fresh off an Offensive Rookie of the Year finish.
Jayden Daniels, as a rookie, led the club to a 12-5 finish during the 2024 NFL season. That was the team's best finish in over three decades and they won their first playoff game since 2005. Their NFC title game appearance was also their first in over three decades.
Needless to say, Daniels took the franchise they hadn't seen in quite some time. He emerged as a star during his first NFL campaign.
While the LSU product's arm strength and ability to use his legs are eye-popping and easy to praise, his poise under center is what sets him apart from other signal-callers. Daniels plays like a seven-year pro, yet he has one year of experience in the league.
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons recently took to his podcast to share praise for Daniels, comparing him to Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"I haven't seen more of a cold-blooded rookie since l've been in the NFL and probably the past besides Lamar, probably past five, seven years," Parsons recently said on his show.
Daniels is exactly how Parsons describes him: cold-blooded. He has poise and puts teams away late in the game, which is a remarkable quality for a young quarterback to have. Parsons and the Cowboys are going to have to deal with that trait two times each season, too.
Now that the Commanders have stability under center, they can build a contending-level squad around him. Washington has flexibility with Daniels being on his rookie contract, too.
