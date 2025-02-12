ESPN analyst believes Commanders will make move for Browns' Myles Garrett
The Washington Commanders were the pleasant surprise in the NFL in 2024. The Commanders went 12-5 through the regular season behind a revamped coaching staff and roster led by Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels that got them all the way to the NFC Championship game for the first time in 30 years after earning a wild card playoff berth.
The Commanders were just one win away from reaching the Super Bowl - something no one, other than those inside Washington's locker room, envisioned entering this season. The future is bright in the DMV with the Commanders starting to look more and more like a contender who could win multiple championships over the next decade.
With the success seen this season, the Commanders will have plenty decisions to make on how to improve and that will start with free agency as it is set to open in March before the NFL draft takes place in April from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. While those are the two main ways for the Commanders to address their roster for 2025, they can also go the trade route. And according to ESPN personality and former player Marcus Spears, he believes that the Commanders will look heavily into trading for Cleveland Browns' All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett who recently publicly requested a trade while being the biggest threat to the Eagles in the NFC next season.
The Commanders could lose a slew of players to free agency and that includes three edge defenders who are unresticted this offseason, Dante Fowler Jr., Clelin Ferrell, and Jalyn Holmes. The trade would make sense from a number of perspectives but if Washington sees themselves as being right on the fringe of competing for a Super Bowl then they could easily make a big move such as this as they have some of the most salary cap to work with in the league.
Garrett would make an immediate impact for the Commanders despite nearing 30 years of age and his ninth season in the NFL. He creates havoc everytime he puts his fingers in the turf and is a nightmare matchup for opposing offensive lineman. Over the course of his career, Garrett has compiled 352 total tackles (116 for loss), 102.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, 17 passes defended, and six fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) on his way to earning a defensive player of the year, six Pro Bowls, and four All-Pros.
