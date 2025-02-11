Commander Country

Analyst makes case for Commanders to re-sign Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz is a free agent this offseason for the Washington Commanders.

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders offense reached unthinkable heights this season, and while Jayden Daniels was a big part of that, he needed a strong supporting cast around him.

Zach Ertz was one of his best targets, catching 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 33rd Team writer Dan Pizzuta says that Ertz is someone the Commanders should want to have back on the team after free agency this spring.

Ertz coming back to Commanders?

"Zach Ertz won't be a top target in the passing game, but he was a useful piece in the middle of the field for Washington and Jayden Daniels. He was also a reliable red zone threat, with all seven of his touchdowns coming inside the 20," Pizzuta writes.

"When needed, he got open in space, which led to his 11-catch, 104-yard game against the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game."

Ertz has stated his desire to stay in Washington, but a deal hasn't been finalized, and likely won't until around the start of the new league year on March 12.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

