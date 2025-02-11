Analyst makes case for Commanders to re-sign Zach Ertz
The Washington Commanders offense reached unthinkable heights this season, and while Jayden Daniels was a big part of that, he needed a strong supporting cast around him.
Zach Ertz was one of his best targets, catching 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 33rd Team writer Dan Pizzuta says that Ertz is someone the Commanders should want to have back on the team after free agency this spring.
READ MORE: 49ers' Deebo Samuel seeks trade; Commanders could be interested
Ertz coming back to Commanders?
"Zach Ertz won't be a top target in the passing game, but he was a useful piece in the middle of the field for Washington and Jayden Daniels. He was also a reliable red zone threat, with all seven of his touchdowns coming inside the 20," Pizzuta writes.
"When needed, he got open in space, which led to his 11-catch, 104-yard game against the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game."
Ertz has stated his desire to stay in Washington, but a deal hasn't been finalized, and likely won't until around the start of the new league year on March 12.
READ MORE: Commanders can take value from Eagles star's message after the Super Bowl
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• NFL legend Michael Vick shows love for Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn’s Commanders
• Bears made mistake not drafting Commanders' Jayden Daniels for No. 1 pick
• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels picks his five favorite plays from amazing rookie year
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels helps make NFC East best division in NFL