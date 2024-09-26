Multiple Key Commanders Miss First Practice Before Cardinals Game
The Washington Commanders are headed into their Week 4 contest against the Arizona Cardinals on the road with a 2-1 record, looking to ride some momentum into another potential victory. The issue, though, could be a shorthanded roster as a few key players were listed on the first injury report of the week.
Before practice started on Wednesday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed both Austin Ekeler and Clelin Ferrell would miss the upcoming contest with their respective injuries.
Here's how the first injury report of the week went for the Commanders:
DNP:
- G Sam Cosmi, Achilles
- WR Jamison Crowder, Rest
- RB Austin Ekeler, Concussion
- TE Zach Ertz, Rest
- DE Clelin Ferrell, Knee
LP:
- DB Quan Martin, Elbow
- CB Ben St.-Juste, Chest
FP:
- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Thumb
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Foot
For the Commanders, it's certainly good news that both Forbes and Newton will be healthy headed into the contest. Both defenders have a chance to make a big impact on the game. The addition of Sam Cosmi to the report might be concerning, though his Achilles designation could be correlated with a short week, having played on Monday.
The two limited players, Quan Martin and Ben St.-Juste, were both on the injury report a week ago before suiting up against the Bengals on Monday night. Tight end Zach Ertz getting rest throughout the week is nothing new, too.
Also of note -- offensive tackle Brandon Coleman is no longer listed on the report at all, which is good news as the rookie lineman can get plenty of quality reps headed into the team's fourth game of the season.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Kliff Kingsbury Gives Commanders Advantage vs. Cardinals
• Commanders Upset Bengals in Monday Night Shootout
• Commanders Fan Takes on Monday Night Football vs. Bengals