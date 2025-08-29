NASCAR legend fired up over Terry McLaurin’s Commanders contract extension
The Terry McLaurin contract saga in Washington was a stressful one. The roller coaster ride had many thrillful moments with McLaurin becoming frustrated with the front office, a trade request, hold-in at training camp, to eventually landing a deal that placed him as one of the top-ten highest-paid receivers in the NFL.
Many made their feelings known about their stance on the McLaurin's contract talks, including NASCAR legend and die-hard Commanders' fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. who called for the front office to ante up and pay McLaurin.
Washington eventually obliged and paid McLaurin, and Earnhardt Jr. believes that McLaurin was more than worthy of the contract he signed when speaking exclusively with Hard Rock Bet.
Dale Jr. Sees Scary Terry as Top Five WR
“From what I’ve seen, Terry has an incredible character. Yeah. And he's absolutely the kind of guy you own the locker room,” said Earnhardt Jr. “I believe he fits right in that top three, top five value that we've seen these new contracts from the wide receivers.”
The sentiments made by Earnhardt Jr. are likely felt throughout the DMV area as well as those fans across the country.
McLaurin has been a valuable asset for the Commanders since being drafted out of Ohio State in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his six seasons with the club, McLaurin has seen more downs than ups and is finally on a team that can potentially contend for a Super Bowl.
With everything he had been through up until the 2024 season, McLaurin's character showed brightly as he fought through struggling season after struggling season despite continuing to play at a Pro Bowl level.
Despite turning 30 years old this season, the Commanders felt confident enough to make McLaurin the sixth highest-paid receiver in the league due to his consistency, durability, professionalism, and leader status within the locker room.
The Commanders would have looked a whole lot different in 2025 and the future if they hadn't been able to come to a deal with McLaurin. However, things got done, and much like Dale Jr., Commanders' fans can rest easy knowing they have their prized possession locked up.
