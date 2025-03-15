New Commanders DT credits Adam Peters and Darryl Tapp for free agency move
Javon Kinlaw is set to begin a new chapter of his career with the Washington Commanders, and according to him, the decision to make the move was an easy one.
The former first round pick who finished his 2024 season with the New York Jets, talked about his strong relationships with general manager Adam Peters and defensive line coach Darryl Tapp as key factors in choosing the Commanders as his next destination.
Kinlaw, who spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, spoke glowingly about Peters and Tapp during his introductory press conference.
"Adam Peters, of course, I've had a great relationship with him for a long time and the belief he's had in me over these last couple of years has been unbelievable, from day one to now," Kinlaw said. "And Darryl Tapp, of course, was my assistant D-Line coach in San Francisco, so it was pretty much an easy decision for me, just the belief that they have in me."
Washington is in year 2 of a rebuild under the leadership of new head coach Dan Quinn and Peters, who took over as GM last season. The front office has made a concerted effort to bring in players they trust, and Kinlaw is a prime example of that strategy.
For Kinlaw, the interest from Peters and Tapp reaffirmed his value as a player. When asked what it meant to have two familiar faces actively pursuing him, Kinlaw made it clear that he saw it as validation.
"It speaks for itself. Bar none, clearly. I've been doing something right in they eyes. I've been doing something right. So yeah, it speaks for itself, man," Kinlaw said.
If Kinlaw can stay healthy and maximize his potential, his move to the Commanders could turn out to be a win-win situation for both him and the team.
