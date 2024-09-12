Giants Add Star WR to Injury Report Before Commanders Game
The Washington Commanders are dealing with some disappointment after a 37-20 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With a franchise reset having taken place this past offseason, it might take some time until the team gets better results, though. A Week 2 contest against the New York Giants, a division rival, poses the opportunity to pick up the first win of the season, doing so in their home opener.
Leading up to the contest, the two teams updated their injury reports, which had some surprising additions this time around -- the most notable being Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. First, though, he's how the Commanders' injury report stood:
- TE Zach Ertz - FP, Rest
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton - LP, Foot/Rest
- S Tyler Owens - FP, Ankle
- T Brandon Coleman - FP, Shoulder
- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. - LP, Thumb
- RB Brian Robinson Jr. - FP, Knee
- T Trent Scott - FP, Knee
Forbes was limited on Thursday after being a full participant on Wednesday, which comes with the news that he's undergoing surgery to repair his UCL. The problem would have impacted his game all season, so they're getting ahead of the curve with the repair.
Ertz made his return to practice after enjoying an extra day of rest. Newton is also working towards a return as he was a limited participant after being a non-participant on Wednesday.
For the Giants, Nabers was an addition to the injury report with a knee injury.
- WR Darius Slayton - LP, Concussion
- LB Darius Muasau - DNP, Knee
- CB Nick McCloud - DNP, Knee
- PR Gunner Olszewski - DNP, Groin
- LB Micah McFadden - FP, Groin
- WR Malik Nabers - LP, Knee
The Giants' offense posted only six points in Week 1, and not having Nabers in the contest will only hurt their offense even further.
