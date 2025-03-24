Commander Country

Commanders could sign Super Bowl champion with Dan Quinn connection

Dan Quinn coached a potential free agent signee for the Washington Commanders with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders could use some extra help in the cornerback department this offseason.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named the Commanders as a potential landing spot for Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Stephon Gilmor
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gilmore to the Commanders?

"Gilmore started 15 games for Minnesota last season and allowed an opposing passer rating of 94.1 in coverage. He'll also turn 35 in September, which is old for a cornerback.

"That said, Gilmore can still play, and he carries fewer questions than other players left on the free-agent cornerback market. A team signing him might not be getting a Pro Bowl talent at this point in his career, but it would be getting a solid, starting-caliber perimeter defender.

"The Commanders should also have interest in Gilmore, even if corner isn't their most glaring need—Washington added Marshon Lattimore at last year's trade deadline.

"Gilmore played for Commanders head coach Dan Quinn in 2023 and could provide some much-needed depth for a team with Super Bowl aspirations."

The Commanders could benefit from Gilmore after losing Benjamin St-Juste in free agency, giving Washington the opportunity to target positions other than cornerback in next month's NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

