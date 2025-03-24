Commanders could sign Super Bowl champion with Dan Quinn connection
The Washington Commanders could use some extra help in the cornerback department this offseason.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named the Commanders as a potential landing spot for Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Gilmore to the Commanders?
"Gilmore started 15 games for Minnesota last season and allowed an opposing passer rating of 94.1 in coverage. He'll also turn 35 in September, which is old for a cornerback.
"That said, Gilmore can still play, and he carries fewer questions than other players left on the free-agent cornerback market. A team signing him might not be getting a Pro Bowl talent at this point in his career, but it would be getting a solid, starting-caliber perimeter defender.
"The Commanders should also have interest in Gilmore, even if corner isn't their most glaring need—Washington added Marshon Lattimore at last year's trade deadline.
"Gilmore played for Commanders head coach Dan Quinn in 2023 and could provide some much-needed depth for a team with Super Bowl aspirations."
The Commanders could benefit from Gilmore after losing Benjamin St-Juste in free agency, giving Washington the opportunity to target positions other than cornerback in next month's NFL Draft.
