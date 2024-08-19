Commander Country

Washington Commanders Make Roster Moves Following Second Preseason Game

The Commanders made a couple of roster moves following their second preseason game against the Dolphins.

Caleb Skinner

Green Bay Packers linebacker Justin Hollins (47) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) during their football game on Monday December, 19, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packers Vs Rams 84427 121922 Wag
There was big news coming out of the Washington D.C. area today as the team and head coach Dan Quinn officially revealed publicly that second overall pick Jayden Daniels will be the franchise's starting quarterback come Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 8th.

Despite the "breaking" news of Daniels being named the starter, business must continue as usual, and for the Commanders that meant making a couple of roster moves on Monday, signing veteran defensive end/linebacker Justin Hollins and releasing undrafted free agent linebacker Bo Bauer.

Bauer, who went undrafted out of Notre Dame, was fighting for a spot on the Commanders' roster and was starting to find his own when he suffered a right leg injury during last week's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. He had to be carted off and it appears the injury is somewhat serious if the Commanders released him and agreed to an injury settlement.

Justin Hollins, a former fifth-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos, will now be on the fifth NFL roster over the course of his five-year NFL career. Hollins has never been a game-changer for teams, but he will get a shot at making the Commanders' 53-man as a depth piece with one preseason game left on the schedule.

Jayden Daniels Reacts to Being Named Washington Commanders Starting Quarterback

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

