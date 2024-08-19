Washington Commanders Make Roster Moves Following Second Preseason Game
There was big news coming out of the Washington D.C. area today as the team and head coach Dan Quinn officially revealed publicly that second overall pick Jayden Daniels will be the franchise's starting quarterback come Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 8th.
Despite the "breaking" news of Daniels being named the starter, business must continue as usual, and for the Commanders that meant making a couple of roster moves on Monday, signing veteran defensive end/linebacker Justin Hollins and releasing undrafted free agent linebacker Bo Bauer.
Bauer, who went undrafted out of Notre Dame, was fighting for a spot on the Commanders' roster and was starting to find his own when he suffered a right leg injury during last week's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. He had to be carted off and it appears the injury is somewhat serious if the Commanders released him and agreed to an injury settlement.
Justin Hollins, a former fifth-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos, will now be on the fifth NFL roster over the course of his five-year NFL career. Hollins has never been a game-changer for teams, but he will get a shot at making the Commanders' 53-man as a depth piece with one preseason game left on the schedule.
