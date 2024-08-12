Commander Country

Which Washington Commanders LB is 'Most Important Contract Decision'?

The Washington Commanders signed Bobby Wagner to a one-year deal this offseason.

Dec 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) after a short gain during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders brought dozens of new faces to the team this offseason, including longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, who worked with new head coach Dan Quinn in the pacific northwest.

Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder identified each team's "most important contract decision" for the upcoming season and chose Wagner for the Commanders.

"The Commanders don't have many notable impending free agents, so Wagner signing a one-year deal in free agency makes him their most import offseason decision despite not playing a down for the club yet," Holder writes. "The nine-time Pro Bowler and tackle machine has quite the résumé, but he'll be 35 in June and Washington also added linebackers Frankie Luvu (free agency) and Jordan Magee (fifth-round pick) this offseason."

Wagner has yet to play for the Commanders, but if he emerges into one of the key parts of the Washington defense (which could very easily happen), then the team will have a tough decision to make in the offseason.

Wagner has a lot of football left and he should be able to showcase that this season, but the 2024 campaign will also be a tell-tale sign into how much football he has left in him.

