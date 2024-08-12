Which Washington Commanders LB is 'Most Important Contract Decision'?
The Washington Commanders brought dozens of new faces to the team this offseason, including longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, who worked with new head coach Dan Quinn in the pacific northwest.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder identified each team's "most important contract decision" for the upcoming season and chose Wagner for the Commanders.
"The Commanders don't have many notable impending free agents, so Wagner signing a one-year deal in free agency makes him their most import offseason decision despite not playing a down for the club yet," Holder writes. "The nine-time Pro Bowler and tackle machine has quite the résumé, but he'll be 35 in June and Washington also added linebackers Frankie Luvu (free agency) and Jordan Magee (fifth-round pick) this offseason."
READ MORE: NFL Betting Odds: Washington Commanders Among Favorites for Big Star WR Trade
Wagner has yet to play for the Commanders, but if he emerges into one of the key parts of the Washington defense (which could very easily happen), then the team will have a tough decision to make in the offseason.
Wagner has a lot of football left and he should be able to showcase that this season, but the 2024 campaign will also be a tell-tale sign into how much football he has left in him.
READ MORE: 2025 NFL Draft Odds: Can Washington Commanders Land No. 1 Overall Pick?
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has 'Best Possible Outcome' vs. New York Jets
• 3 Top Plays from the Washington Commanders Preseason Loss to New York Jets
• 3 Stars of Washington Commanders Preseason Opener at New York Jets
• Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Scores First NFL Touchdown