Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels Scores First NFL Touchdown in 20-17 Loss to Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- In their first preseason action of the year the Washington Commanders lost against the New York Jets with a final score of 20-17.
As is the tradition, the Commanders announced several players would be sitting out the preseason contest including defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and offensive linemen Andrew Wylie and Brandon Coleman.
That meant when quarterback Jayden Daniels led Washington onto the field for the first time he did so with Chris Paul as his right tackle and Trent Scott as his left tackle.
That proved to not be that big of a problem - granted while going against the Jets' second-team pass rush - as Daniels led his team on an 11-play scoring drive to give his team a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
In his debut, Daniels completed two of his three pass attempts collecting 44 yards in the process and scoring on a three-yard run around the right side of the offensive formation. 42 of those yards came in one chunk play on a right-side completion to receiver Dyami Brown, who was tightly covered by New York cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
The most explosive pass of the first half came from quarterback Jeff Driskel who connected with rookie tight end Ben Sinnott who fought off several Jets defenders on his way to a 44-yard gain. That play helped set up a 40-yard field goal made by kicker Ramiz Ahmed.
At halftime, the score was tied up at 10-10 thanks to a New York touchdown scored by quarterback Andrew Peasley and receiver Jason Brownlee over Washington cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, and a made 56-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein.
After not getting any reps in the first half, Commanders rookie Sam Hartman came out as the quarterback to lead the second half attack. On his first drive, Hartman completed three of his five attempts for 34 yards but was unable to produce points.
Things didn't get much better as the third quarter progressed from a passing standpoint for Hartman, but he did convert a 3rd and 9 play by running for 19 yards to the Washington 45. Seven plays latter Hartman handed the ball to running back Michael Wiley who punched it in from two yards out, and the extra point made by Riley Patterson gave the Commanders a 17-10 lead in the early minutes of the fourth quarter.
Turns out scoring is all the motivation the Jets needed to wake up in the second half themselves and on the ensuing drive quarterback Adrian Martinez first connected on a 37-yard pass to receiver Brandon Smith that put the ball down on the Washington three-yard line.
Seventh round Commanders rookie defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste came up with a tackle for loss and three plays later New York was facing 3rd and Goal from the two-yard line. From there, Jets running back Israel Abanikanda scored the touchdown and kicker Austin Siebert tied the game up with the extra point.
Things only went downhill from there for Washington and when the team got the ball back it wasn't Hartman leading the team, but Driskel. As the third-string quarterback came back into the game trainers appeared to be looking at Hartman's right shoulder on the sideline.
After punting away their next drive the Commanders defense gave up multiple big plays and with just under two minutes left in the game the Jets had a 1st and 10 on the 20 yard line going in.
While Washington used its timeouts to preserve time New York was content to allow it and settled for a 37-yard Austin Seibert field goal to take a 20-17 lead with 21 seconds left in the game.
Some last minute heroics fell short for the Commanders, and so the era of head coach Dan Quinn begins with a preseason loss. The good news is it'll be erased at the end of the preseason, and we now have plenty of tape to use to really start getting to know what the Quinn-led Washington football team will become.
