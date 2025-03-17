$45 million star CB projected to land with Commanders
The Washington Commanders are emerging as a potential landing spot for standout cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., according to Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox.
The Commanders, who traded for cornerback Marshon Lattimore last year and recently added cornerback Jonathan Jones, may not be as desperate for cornerback help, but Samuel’s upside makes him an intriguing addition.
Washington is focused on acquiring young players who can contribute for years to come, and Samuel’s skill set fits the bill.
Knox wrote that "Asante Samuel Jr. has been one of the league's most intriguing young cornerbacks since he was drafted in 2021. With terrific movement ability and excellent ball skills, he has all the makings of a shut-down cover corner." However, there are questions about his run defense and durability have led to uncertainty regarding his future.
In 50 career games, Samuel has logged 37 passes defended and six interceptions. His coverage skills are undeniable, making him a valuable asset for teams looking for a reliable defender in the secondary.
However, Samuel can be a liability against the run and has been credited with 27 missed tackles as a pro. More concerning are the significant health concerns he carries after missing all but four games in 2024 with stinger symptoms.
Another factor that could work in Washington’s favor is the presence of defensive backs coach Tommy Donatell. As Knox noted, "Donatell was Samuel’s secondary coach in L.A. for the corner’s first three seasons." This familiarity could help Samuel make a smoother transition to Washington’s system.
Asante Samuel Jr. remains an enticing option for Washington. If Samuel can stay healthy, he could be a key contributor if picked up by Washington in 2025 and beyond.
