NFL QB Rankings: Commanders' Jayden Daniels Top 10?
The Washington Commanders are 11 games into the season, and they have probably gotten far more than what they have asked for from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
So far this season, Daniels has thrown for 2,338 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just under 69 percent of his passes. He has also ran for 482 yards and four touchdowns, making him a true dual-threat quarterback.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine ranked all of the quarterbacks in the league, and Daniels clocked in at No. 9 on the list.
"It's always a little dicey anointing a rookie as a top 10 quarterback in the league," Ballentine writes. "It's a position that relies so much on experience to operate an offense and read defenses. However, Daniels is in the top five in EPA per play, ESPN's QBR and PFF grade. He's also led an amazing one-year turnaround for the Commanders offense."
The only quarterbacks to rank ahead of Daniels are C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens).
Daniels and the Commanders are back on the field in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys at home.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. 4th in Team History to Reach Milestone
• Commanders Players Share Thoughts on Fourth Down Decision vs. Eagles
• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin's Honest Take on Lack of Offensive Execution