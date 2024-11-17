Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Continuing to Climb Franchise Rankings
Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin had just one catch for 10 yards in the team's Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
As disappointing as the individual performance was for the Commanders' star, the one catch was all he needed to continue his climb toward the top of the franchise leaderboards in receiving categories.
With that one catch and those 10 yards, McLaurin became just the sixth receiver in Washington franchise history to record 6,000 receiving yards.
Joining the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards and catches Art Monk along with Charlie Taylor, Gary Clark, Santana Moss, and Bobby Mitchell, McLaurin has continued to be one of the biggest gems the Commanders have found in recent NFL Draft memory.
He now stands just under 490 yards from passing Mitchell for fifth all-time in Washington history and is on pace to reach that number this season if the team can find a way to cure its offensive woes being experienced recently.
The one catch didn't do McLaurin many favors and he now sits four away from passing tight end Chris Cooley to enter the top five ranks in Commanders reception history.
While he's quickly climbed the ranks in receptions and yards he hasn't had as much success when it comes to touchdowns, a result of rotating quarterbacks and struggling offensive schemes no doubt. His 31 touchdown receptions currently rank 10th all-time in franchise history and McLaurin is three from taking sole position of No. 9.
In other news, McLaurin now has 440 yards receiving inside the walls of Lincoln Financial Field, the most of any opposing receiver.
