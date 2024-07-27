Commander Country

Washington Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes Getting Stronger, Says Dan Quinn

Emmanuel Forbes is hoping for a bounce-back second season with the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) warms up before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes came into the league last year at 166 pounds, one of the lightest players in NFL history.

His size didn't scare the Commanders because he was an absolute ballhawk in college, tying the NCAA record for most pick-sixes in a career. However, his size hurt him in the NFL as many teams targeted his size early and often.

That being said, Forbes is hoping that won't be as much of an issue in his second NFL season.

“Well, I think you want to hit the markers along the way. So for him, adding more size and to be 15 or 18 pounds heavier than he was a year ago. That's a big step in the right direction," coach Dan Quinn said. "So, it's a matter of hitting all the spots to go. Tackling that part of things, that's a big piece of it, but until you go through some of the games and that you're not really able to demonstrate that but you can show markers. ‘My body feels different, I'm stronger.’ Those are things that lead up to that, but you still have to go do it.”

Forbes is still on the lighter side compared to most cornerbacks, but it's refreshing to see the progress. Forbes looked like an absolute bust after being chosen with the No. 16 pick, but it isn't because he was necessarily a bad player. He was set up to fail, and now he's in a better position to succeed.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

