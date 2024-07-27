Commanders Brandon Coleman Staying Ready for Training Camp Opportunities
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders training camp practice No. 3 was one of many firsts.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw his first interception of camp and also got his first rushing touchdown.
And Washington rookie offensive tackle Brandon Coleman got his first reps with the first team offense. Only, he got them at right tackle, not left.
"My philosophy always was even in college, to be ready wherever you play at."- Brandon Coleman, Commanders OT
"My philosophy always was even in college, to be ready wherever you play at. I've been kind of practicing that in off-season, in college, working in all spots - other than center - and coach threw me out there and... being able to be out there and be comfortable is what I try to stay ready for."
Switching sides of the line isn't as unusual as it once was in the NFL. For a long time trying to move a right tackle to the left, or left to right, was considered taboo and something akin to 'wiping your butt with the opposite hand,' which certainly sounds difficult.
Today though, players know that to be truly valuable they have to be versatile. So for Coleman, it's not important whether he's asked to play right or left, it's important that when he's asked to do it, he's capable of it.
As much as he's not worried about the side of the line he's on, he's also not worried about whether or not his reps come with the first or second team, he just wants to get on the field and get as many opportunities to help his team as he can.
"Obviously everybody wants to play. Everyone wants to get on the field," Coleman said. "But right now, especially now and leading up to the season, we're just about getting on the field, being able to get my reps and get around the guys. I'm just trying to help out the team (as much as) I can. If it's a starter, if it's just coming in on jumbo, if it's whatever it is, I'm just trying to help the team out and that's kind of my mindset and what I do."
Clearly, this new Commanders style of playing for the sake of the group, not the individual, is sinking in pretty well.
