NFL Trade Rumors: Washington Commanders' Jonathan Allen Wants Out?

The Washington Commanders could field a trade request from Jonathan Allen soon.

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) warms up before a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Allen has been with the team through thick and thin.

For the entirety of his eight-year career, Allen has been one of Washington's best players, but only one playoff appearance has come out of it. Allen has been frustrated at times, which is part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Ryan Fowler suggests that he could request a trade soon.

"Though he's been a mainstay along the Commanders line since the organization spent a first-round pick on him in 2017, the play of running mate Daron Payne and the addition of 2024 second-rounder Johnny Newton could see Allen request to be moved," Fowler writes. "Though Allen has multiple Pro Bowl selections under his belt, the team has struggled to achieve success. Allen has publicly voiced his frustration in the past due to such, and with a new regime in town—as promising as it may be with Jayden Daniels under center—the 29-year-old's patience within another rebuild could be spent. Moving Allen presents an opportunity to add a valuable pick and idealize the future of Payne alongside Newton while John Ridgeway III provides depth."

While Allen's trade request makes sense, he likely would have made one by now if he really wanted out. Even though there's Payne and Newton on the line with him, Allen is still the leader of the defense and it appears like that will be the case for the upcoming season.

Allen and the Commanders will take part in their preseason finale on Sunday against the New England Patriots at home. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

