3 needs for the Washington Commanders identified ahead of the NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders made their share of moves this offseason, with each one geared toward providing general manager Adam Peters as much flexibility as possible in this month's NFL Draft.
Adding players like receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil projects to improve a Commanders' offense that was already one of the best in the league, but the work isn't completely finished until the defense improves as well, especially in the front seven.
That is where Pro Football Focus started when diving into the state of Washington football just over two weeks away from the NFL Draft.
IN NEED OF AN EDGE
"Adam Peters didn’t do much to overhaul an edge rushing room that placed 29th in PFF overall grade and 31st in PFF run-defense grade. Signings Deatrich Wise Jr. (59.7 PFF overall grade) and Jacob Martin (63.5) are best as depth, leaving Washington needing a talented edge defender," PFF's Bradley Locker writes.
2024 starter Clelin Ferrell is returning to the Commanders as well, giving the team plenty of options when it comes to finding the right combination of edge defenders along with veteran Dorance Armstrong Jr.
Still, none of it looks like a clear upgrade over last year's unit, so a high pick being spent on the edge is not at all out of the question.
LOOKING TO GET (LATTI)MORE
"The Commanders' cornerback room is in a better place than it was a year ago, but Marshon Lattimore registered a paltry 40.7 PFF coverage grade after being traded to the team, and Jonathan Jones sat at only 61.1 himself," Locker writes of the cornerback group.
This is another group that got some new names, but no clear upgrades. Second-year cornerback Mike Sainristil started inside in the nickel position but eventually moved outside when it became clear that Emmanuel Forbes and Benjamin St-Juste were not going to pan out.
On top of new faces like Jones, the team also brought back Noah Igbinoghene and will take full advantage of the offseason program to figure out their best combination of defenders for the coming season.
MORE HELP FOR DANIELS?
Jayden Daniels did a lot of great things in his first season quarterbacking Washington, but it would be a mistake for the team to leave as much on his shoulders as he carried last year.
They've already done well with Samuel and Tunsil, and if the opportunity arises to land a true game-breaker in the NFL Draft, they need to take it. Especially in the backfield.
"Washington’s top running backs, Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler, are also under contract through just 2025, which would make drafting a back on Day 3 plausible. Also, with Brandon Coleman moving to right tackle, the Commanders may want insurance, given his 56.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in his rookie campaign," Locker said of the position.
