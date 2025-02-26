NFL Draft Analyst weighs in on Commanders' top needs in the 2025 Draft
It’s no secret that the Washington Commanders' 12-5 season and trip to the NFC Championship under rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels didn’t come without its challenges. One of the biggest hurdles? Shoring up a shaky offensive line to protect their franchise quarterback and finding a reliable No. 2 wide receiver to complement veteran Terry McLaurin.
As the offseason heats up, speculation has swirled around potential free-agent targets like Tee Higgins, Cooper Kupp, and Chris Godwin. But with the Commanders holding the 29th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, addressing these needs through the draft could also be a viable option.
NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah weighed in on the team’s potential draft strategy during a conference call previewing the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Finding a Complementary Receiver for McLaurin
“I’ll start with the receivers,” Jeremiah said. “I would love to run the card up for either Matthew Golden or Emeka Egbuka.”
Jeremiah also mentioned Missouri’s Luther Burden as another intriguing option.
“Burden reminds me of Stefon Diggs coming out of college. Real quick athletic slot, really quick hitter, great hands, great body control,” Jeremiah explained. “His production dipped this year. His yards per catch dipped this year, but it was more of a result of some bad balls coming his way and not getting as many opportunities. If he has a strong spring, he might not even be there when they pick.”
With McLaurin locked in as the team’s No. 1 target, adding a young, dynamic receiver could take pressure off the veteran and give Daniels another weapon in the passing game.
Bolstering the Offensive Line
As for the offensive line, Jeremiah pointed to several potential plug-and-play options in the late first round.
“Donovan Jackson and Grey Zabel are a couple of plug and play guys right off the jump,” he said. If Washington is looking at tackle, Jordan Simmons out of Ohio State is an option. “He’s coming off an injury, he’s ready to go. He could start right away.”
The Commanders’ offensive line has been a weak spot, and investing in a young, high-upside lineman could be crucial for protecting Daniels in his second season.
With key free-agent decisions looming and the draft approaching, Washington has no shortage of options. Whether they choose to reinforce the offensive line, add another playmaker for Daniels, or both, the upcoming months will be pivotal in determining the team’s trajectory heading into 2025.
