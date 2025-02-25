Washington Commanders’ rival could lose key offensive play if Packers proposal passes
The Washington Commanders may soon see their NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, lose one of their most effective offensive plays.
The Commanders have watched the Eagles dominate short-yardage situations with the “Tush Push” for the last few seasons, but the Green Bay Packers are now leading the charge to outlaw the tactic.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Packers are the team behind the proposal to ban the play, which involves multiple players pushing quarterback Jalen Hurts forward on sneaks.
It’s no secret that Washington has struggled against the Eagles in recent years, and limiting one of their go-to strategies could help level the playing field.
During the NFC Championship game, the Washington Commanders tried a different tactic to stop the Eagles’ nearly unstoppable short-yardage play. Over a sequence of roughly five plays the Commanders efforts to stop the play were marred by timing issues as they were flagged twice for offsides and twice for encroachment, with both defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and linebacker Frankie Luvu each picking up two penalties. These attempts were deemed intentional and almost led to a bizarre scenario where the Eagles would have been awarded a score if it happened again.
Packers team president Mark Murphy, who is retiring soon, has openly criticized the play and previously voiced his support for a rule change prohibiting players from aiding the ball carrier in this way.
Any rule change requires 24 of 32 teams to approve it, and it’s unclear whether enough support exists. There’s also no guarantee the proposal will reach a vote at next month’s league meetings, as many suggested changes are withdrawn beforehand.
If the Packers’ push gains traction, Philadelphia may need to find a new way to convert short-yardage situations—something the Commanders, and the rest of the NFC East, will be watching closely.
