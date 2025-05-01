Commander Country

NFL analyst picks his favorite non-first round Commanders' draft selection

Louis Riddick challenges himself to find great selections outside of the blue-chip names, and he's got a doozy for the Washington Commanders this year.

David Harrison

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; ESPN analyst Louis Riddick reacts to a fans question prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders came away with five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they like each and every one of them.

Good thing, too, because drafting players you don't like is a surefire way to get fired, we suspect. So, while the Commanders are certainly praising their own picks, others are as well.

For ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, his annual look at who Washington and the other 31 NFL teams selected after the first round produced an interesting favorite from this year's class.

Arizona Wildcats running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

With the goal being for Riddick to choose his favorite non-first-round prospect from each team's class, while also trying to stay away from the more obvious second-round picks as well, he landed on the Commanders' seventh-round selection, running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, from Arizona.

As Dane Brugler of The Athletic outlined in his annual, The Beast draft guide, Croskey-Merritt began his collegiate playing career playing four seasons with FCS Alabama State in Montgomery, Alabama, his hometown.

After those four seasons were up, the back transferred to New Mexico where he ran for over 1,000 yards. He leveraged that season to transfer once again, landing with the Arizona Wildcats where he debuted by rushing for 106 yards on 13 carries while scoring one touchdown against his former school.

He was ruled ineligible due to a redshirt mixup and was unable to play the final 11 games of the season, but showed up to the East West Shrine Bowl ready to work and came away with 87 rushing yards, and the game's Offensive MVP Award.

He'll now join the Commanders' roster as the only running back under contract into the 2026 NFL season, and with a proven work ethic that inspires confidence that when his chance comes, he's going to be ready for it.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

