Commanders benefactors of Bears' first round blunder in 2024
It doesn't take a re-draft to understand that the Washington Commanders' selection of quarterback Jayden Daniels went better in 2024 than the Chicago Bears' selection of quarterback Caleb Williams.
With the No. 1 overall pick the Bears zeroed in on Williams, at least in terms of appearance, before we even reached the NFL Scouting Combine. Meanwhile, the Commanders did their homework, but most of us locked onto Daniels pretty quickly for them.
Perhaps Chicago did themselves a disservice not going through the full evaluation process. If so, Washington certianly benefitted. According to The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner, the Bears definitely fumbled the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
“It’d be almost impossible to say the Bears regret drafting Williams No. 1, as the rookie had a very productive first season and was playing better at the end of the year than the beginning. It’s literally impossible, though, to say another rookie QB outperformed Daniels…Daniels had one of the most poised and productive rookie seasons in NFL history,” Baumgardner wrote via Chicago Bears On SI.
