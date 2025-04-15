Commander Country

Chiefs' Andy Reid sees 'challenge' ahead for Commanders' Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels will have some challenges to face in his second NFL season.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders were a major contender in the 2024 season thanks to the breakout rookie year from quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels burst onto the scene early for the Commanders, leading them to a 12-5 record and a playoff berth for the first time since 2020.

ESPN insider John Keim spoke with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who praised Daniels, but also gave him a bit of a preview of the difficulties he is expected to face going into his second season now that teams can prepare for him better.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reid previews difficult year for Daniels

"The second year is a big challenge," Reid said. "If you can get through your second year, you got a pretty good thing going."

Daniels knows his career won't be roses and rainbows, but if his rookie year taught people anything, he will be willing to embrace the challenges that come his way.

