Chiefs' Andy Reid sees 'challenge' ahead for Commanders' Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders were a major contender in the 2024 season thanks to the breakout rookie year from quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels burst onto the scene early for the Commanders, leading them to a 12-5 record and a playoff berth for the first time since 2020.
ESPN insider John Keim spoke with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who praised Daniels, but also gave him a bit of a preview of the difficulties he is expected to face going into his second season now that teams can prepare for him better.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Jayden Daniels called ‘really scary’ by Super Bowl-winning coach
Reid previews difficult year for Daniels
"The second year is a big challenge," Reid said. "If you can get through your second year, you got a pretty good thing going."
Daniels knows his career won't be roses and rainbows, but if his rookie year taught people anything, he will be willing to embrace the challenges that come his way.
READ MORE: Commanders fans should keep an eye on this sneaky draft fit
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Could the Commanders make a move for elite Steelers pass rusher?
• Tress Way's return to the Commanders came in a moment packed with emotion
• If Kliff Kingsbury had left the Commanders, Dan Quinn had a plan
• Commanders rival Cowboys QB makes bold statement ahead of 2025 season