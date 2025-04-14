Washington Commanders get update on new stadium
For months, conversations have been underway about the future of the Washington Commanders. Now, things are finally moving forward between the franchise and D.C. officials. Still, no deal can be finalized—or even announced—until Congress restores the District’s control over its own budget.
City leaders and the Commanders have been actively discussing bringing the team back to the District over the past year. Under new leadership, the Commanders prioritized returning to Washington, where the franchise once built its legacy. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city officials have been vocal in their support of the move.
But the biggest roadblock to the Commanders stadium isn’t zoning, design, or community feedback—it’s Capitol Hill. Since Congress stripped D.C. of its budget autonomy last year, the city can’t move forward with major land deals or funding commitments without federal approval.
A bill to restore that autonomy is in the works, but sources say a vote likely won’t happen until the end of April.
That means any stadium announcement will have to wait no matter how far along talks are.
Still, city officials are preparing behind the scenes so they’re ready to move if and when Congress gives the green light.
In February, the D.C. Council unanimously approved a plan to take control of the RFK Stadium site, giving the city full ownership of the land for the first time. That opened the door for a new Commanders stadium.
But until federal approval, the team’s return to D.C. remains on hold.
