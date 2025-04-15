Rival explains why Commanders' Jayden Daniels is a tough matchup
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year for a reason, and he burst onto the scene in his first season in the league.
One of the teams Daniels beat in his rookie year was the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, which led the Commanders to their first playoff berth since 2020.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris recently spoke about how dangerous Daniels can be.
Daniels challenges other teams
"When you play him, you realize how unstoppable he is with the four downs and having the ability to always have four downs because he's so special that way," Morris said via ESPN insider John Keim. "His arm talent, his speed, his decision-making, his toughness, the high-level competitor, he's all of those things.
"You've got to figure out how to get him on the ground. He's a hard tackle for anybody ... so you got to find ways to cut off angles. You've got to study those things. He's certainly somebody that you got to certainly put some effort and concentration into it."
Daniels hopes to continue being a matchup nightmare during his second season with the Commanders.
