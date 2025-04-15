Commander Country

Commanders’ NFC rival and Lions star shares rehab update ahead of 2025 season

The Washington Commanders could see one of their rivals back on the field next season.

Jeremy Brener

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson looks on from the bench against the Washington Commanders.
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson looks on from the bench against the Washington Commanders. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders beat the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of last season's playoffs, where star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was itching to get in the game on the sideline.

Hutchinson was recovering from a leg injury he suffered earlier in the season, but he is expected to make a full recovery during the offseason.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on the sideline during the second half of the game against the Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on the sideline during the second half of the game against the Minnesota Vikings / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Hutchinson due for comeback

"I'm there. I'd say I'm good," Hutchinson told Marty Smith on Thursday at the Masters h/t NFL.com contributor Bobby Kownack.

"I've got my last evaluation tests when I get back, I leave today and I go back tomorrow to the rehab. I'm gonna finish those evals and once I knock them out of the park, I'll be on my way and done with rehab. It was a long process, I'll tell you that."

The Commanders will host the Lions at some point during the 2025 season, where Detroit will seek revenge after its playoff elimination.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

