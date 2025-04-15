Commanders’ NFC rival and Lions star shares rehab update ahead of 2025 season
The Washington Commanders beat the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of last season's playoffs, where star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was itching to get in the game on the sideline.
Hutchinson was recovering from a leg injury he suffered earlier in the season, but he is expected to make a full recovery during the offseason.
Hutchinson due for comeback
"I'm there. I'd say I'm good," Hutchinson told Marty Smith on Thursday at the Masters h/t NFL.com contributor Bobby Kownack.
"I've got my last evaluation tests when I get back, I leave today and I go back tomorrow to the rehab. I'm gonna finish those evals and once I knock them out of the park, I'll be on my way and done with rehab. It was a long process, I'll tell you that."
The Commanders will host the Lions at some point during the 2025 season, where Detroit will seek revenge after its playoff elimination.
