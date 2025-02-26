Commanders select receiver to build around QB Jayden Daniels in new mock draft
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Washington Commanders made it clear when general manager Adam Peters took the podium on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine what they're looking for.
'Commanders' is the simple way of putting it. The more complex way is looking at players who are team-oriented, aggressive, dynamic, and, of course, athletic.
For Bucky Brooks of NFL.com in his latest mock draft there's a receiver that fits the Washington mold.
"Understandably looking to build around 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, the Commanders take a playmaker early in this exercise," Brooks said of Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden, who he selects at No. 29 overall for Washington.
The six-foot-tall receiver would team up nicely as a No. 2 to Terry McLaurin according to this projection, and even though he doesn't come from the same program, Golden did receive a comp to Ohio State product Chris Olave by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.
According to early scouting reports Golden is the type of receiver Washington could use at all three levels of the passing game and isn't afraid to work amongst traffic to go get the ball.
He does have some concentration drops that would need to be cleaned up and like almost every rookie receiver he'd need to be refined in his route running by receiver's coach Bobby Engram.
While he's doing that, however, Golden would be a welcome addition to an offense and a weapon for coordinator Kliff Kingsbury who would enjoy scheming up ways to drive defense's crazy with the combination of Daniels, McLaurin, and Golden.
