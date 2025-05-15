Commanders' non-divisional home game dubbed one of 10 best in 2025
The Washington Commanders' win over the Chicago Bears was an impactful one.
After suffering a rib injury the week prior against the Carolina Panthers, it wasn't even certain Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels would even play in the game, for one.
In the end the NFL got its No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup with Daniels active for Washington against quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears, and it also got its Moment of the Year when the game ended on a Hail Mary pass brought in by receiver Noah Brown.
The play was Brown's only touchdown catch of the season, and as it turned out, was the first of 10 straight losses for Chicago that ultimately led to a coaching change, and several roster changes this offseason.
Armed with a new coach, new teammates, and a year of NFL experience under his belt, Williams' return with the Bears to face the Commanders in 2025 has been dubbed one of the 10 best revenge games on the 2025 schedule by NFL.com.
"Some might argue the Commanders’ run to the NFC Championship Game was the result of a butterfly effect that can be traced to Week 8 -- when they won on a Hail Mary after Chicago CB Tyrique Stevenson chose to engage with the Washington fans instead of covering his man," NFL.com says. "The Commanders went to the playoffs, while the Bears lost nine more consecutive games and fired their coach. This will also be the second career meeting between former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and former No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, with each fan base claiming their quarterback is the best of the 2024 NFL Draft. Only this time, Daniels is an Offensive Rookie of the Year winner with a souped-up supporting cast, while Williams will have an O-line and an offensive scheme built to help him reach his potential."
