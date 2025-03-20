Colin Cowherd gives strong take on Commanders’ Deebo Samuel
The Washington Commanders made one of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason by acquiring star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and Colin Cowherd believes it’s a game-changing addition.
The Commanders didn’t just add a weapon, they secured a player who can be used in multiple ways to create mismatches.
On a recent episode of The Herd, Cowherd emphasized just how valuable Samuel will be in Washington’s offense.
"Deebo Samuel is one of the great moves of free agency," Cowherd said. "The classic chess piece."
Cowherd praised the Commanders’ approach to team-building, pointing out how Samuel’s arrival is part of a larger effort to reshape the roster.
"This is a team that could get four to five starters out of the draft, got two absolute starters in free agency," Cowherd said.
With a strong draft class expected and key offseason acquisitions, Washington is positioning itself as a rising force in the NFC East. The biggest beneficiary of Samuel’s arrival might be quarterback Jayden Daniels, who now has another elite target in his arsenal. Cowherd sees this as a crucial opportunity for the young quarterback to take a major step forward.
"Jayden Daniels as a rookie was amazing, and he’s got another offseason to learn [Kliff] Kingsbury’s offense," Cowherd said.
Washington also made financial adjustments to ensure Samuel’s role in their offense. Entering the final year of the three-year, $71.5 million contract he signed with the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel and the Commanders have reworked his deal for 2025. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington will now guarantee $17 million of his contract, with incentives that could push his earnings to $20 million this fall.
The Commanders’ rebuild under head coach Dan Quinn is quickly taking shape. With Samuel locked in, a talented young quarterback, and a strengthened roster, Washington could be on the verge of a breakout season in 2025.
