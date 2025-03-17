Cowboys QB named ‘best fit’ for Commanders in free agency
The Washington Commanders are doing what they need to hunt down their first Super Bowl in over 30 years and have done a fantastic job this offseason through free agency and trades to close the gap between them and NFC East foe the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington was one of the more lively teams thus far into the offseason, but that doesn't mean that they are done quite yet as they could look to fill depth along their prime positions of need.
From the outside looking in, it doesn't appear that the Commanders need to do much more before the NFL Draft comes up in just over a month, but in a recent story by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, they could look to add to their quarterback room with castaway former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Trey Lance.
"While quarterback Trey Lance is far from a surefire starter, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft still carries an intriguing amount of upside. He didn't work out with the San Francisco 49ers, and he never really got an opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys," wrote Knox. "However, the physical tools that made Lance a first-round selection haven't disappeared."
Lance would be an interesting option to add to the Commanders' depth chart. He does have some experience since being drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL draft but could never really find his footing with either the 49ers or Cowboys despite the high ceiling that many have placed over his head.
Throughout his career, Lance has started in five games while seeing action in 12 and has completed 56.6% of his passes for just over 1,000 yards and five touchdowns while adding another 276 yards on the ground for one touchdown. While not jaw-dropping numbers by any means, it was hard for Lance to catch up with the transition from the collegiate level to the NFL level.
Bringing him into a locker room with Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota would likely help his development if he still has the goal of one day being a successful quarterback in this league as he has the traits to be one of those rare dual-threats in the NFL - something Knox harped on his article.
"In Baltimore or Washington, Lance could sit and learn behind a quarterback with similar Physical tools. He could also be utilized occasionally in obvious running situations. You don't want to take a QB like Jayden Daniels or Lamar Jackson off the field often, but there would be little downside to having them take fewer hits over the course of a season."
The Commanders do still have Sam Hartman on their roster, however, they carried four quarterbacks just a season ago. It likely wouldn't cost Washington much for Lance's services, but at the end of the day, it doesn't make much sense as they are looking to make a push for a Lombardi Trophy rather than help a reclamation project such as that with Lance.
