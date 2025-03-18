$6 million linebacker swaps teams within Commanders division
The Washington Commanders are hot on the heels of their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington has done a tremendous job this offseason by being heedful in improving their weaknesses from a season ago while the Eagles, who are coming off their second Super Bowl win in franchise history, try to maintain their hold on the NFC East crown.
It seems as though the Eagles have run the division for quite some time now and all signs point towards the Commanders as being the most likely team to knock them off the throne. However, another NFC East team is making this seemingly more difficult, and that team would be the New York Giants.
The Giants have been a disaster for years, and just a season ago allowed the league's best running back, Saquon Barkley, to leave in free agency to join the Eagles in Philly. That wasn't the last move a former Giant has made since then as recently cornerback Adoree' Jackson and linebacker Patrick Johnson have also made their way to Philadelphia in free agency.
Now, in a non-surprising move, the Giants are losing another one of their free agents to the Eagles in former second-round pick out of Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari.
Ojulari has struggled to stay on the field at times throughout his four years in the league with the Giants and has started 30 games during that time compiling 107 tackles (21 for loss), 37 quarterback hits, 22 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. The stats aren't all that for a former second-round pick, but injuries have plagued the young linebacker the last three seasons.
With Brian Burns coming into New York, Ojulari's impact wasn't as great as he lost some of his snaps. However, it seemingly will be a good fit fo him in Philadelphia as he gets a fresh start especially with the reigning Super Bowl champions losing Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency to the Cardinals and Patriots.
