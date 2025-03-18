Commanders praised by trading for $121 million offensive star
The Washington Commanders made a blockbuster move heading into the 2025 season, trading for three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans.
The trade shows the Commanders' are committed to protecting their young franchise quarterback, Jayden Daniels, as they look to build on their 2024 campaign.
After a breakout rookie season that saw Daniels claim Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, Washington wasted no time ensuring their young star remains well-protected. As Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon puts it, “The Commanders were one of the surprise stories of 2024 thanks primarily to tremendous play from Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels, but they’re smartly not resting on their laurels.”
READ MORE: Commanders finalize trade for LT Laremy Tunsil, bring 'experience' to OL
Recognizing the need to solidify the offensive line, Washington secured Tunsil, a perennial standout at left tackle. The move provides a significant boost to an offensive unit looking to improve from last season.
Upgrading to a Pro Bowler on Daniels’ blind side is exactly what was necessary if they want to keep the 2024 No. 2 overall pick on the right track,” Gagnon said.
With Tunsil anchoring the offensive line, Washington has set itself up to take another leap forward in 2025. Given the relatively low cost in draft capital and the reasonable cap implications, this move is widely being praised as a savvy, high-impact acquisition. As Gagnon says, “It’s hard not to love this move, regardless of whether he signs an extension beyond 2026.”
The Commanders acquired Tunsil for a second-round pick in 2026, along with a third- and seventh-rounder in 2025. Given his elite status at the position, this move is considered a bargain for a team with playoff aspirations.
Furthermore, the financial aspect of the deal makes it even more attractive. “Tunsil’s $21.4 million 2025 salary-cap hit is beyond reasonable for a team that had plenty of cap wiggle room to begin with,” Gagnon said. Even if the 30-year-old tackle does not sign an extension past 2026, Washington still gets an elite talent at a key position for multiple seasons without significantly compromising future financial flexibility.
For Commanders fans, this trade represents a clear message: Washington is serious about competing at the highest level. If Daniels continues his upward trajectory with Tunsil protecting him, the team’s future looks incredibly bright.
READ MORE: Commanders' returning running back excited to 'build upon' 2024's success
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders sign former Eagles, Steelers offensive lineman in free agency
• Commanders finalize trade for LT Laremy Tunsil, bring 'experience' to OL
• Feeling the 'love' brought RB Jeremy McNichols back to the Commanders
• Former Chicago Bears edge rusher signs $3 million deal with Commanders