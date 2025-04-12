Commanders’ trade for star tackle continues to earn high marks
The Washington Commanders made headlines earlier this offseason with their bold trade for five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil — and the move continues to earn praise from analysts across the league.
The Commanders, who are clearly all-in on building around second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, are being recognized for making one of the smartest, most impactful additions of the offseason.
Washington may have turned heads in March, but they’re still being talked about in April — for all the right reasons.
NFL analyst Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team graded the move a solid “B” and singled it out as the Commanders’ best decision of the offseason so far.
“The best move they made this offseason was trading for Laremy Tunsil, the five-time Pro Bowl left tackle,” Mosher said. “Tunsil will turn 31 this offseason, but he is still among the best pass-blocking tackles in the NFL. Left tackle was an area of concern for the Commanders last year, and Tunsil will instantly be their best starter.”
While Washington has been aggressive in acquiring veteran leadership, it’s the Tunsil trade that has earned the most attention.
“The Commanders are in win-now mode and have opted to acquire several older veterans to keep them competitive during Jayden Daniels’ rookie contract,” Mosher added.
Tunsil, who carries a $121 million contract, doesn’t come without questions. He led the NFL in penalties last season. But Mosher believes the trade-off is well worth it, especially considering the level of pass-rushing talent in the NFC East.
“Tunsil isn’t without flaws, as he was one of the league’s most penalized players in 2024,” Mosher noted. “However, it’s worth the trade-off to get a dominant left tackle, especially in a division full of elite EDGE rushers.”
With elite pass rushers in division lining up on the other side of the ball, the Commanders knew they had to upgrade their protection — and they did just that. As the praise keeps rolling in, the move for Tunsil is looking more and more like a defining moment in Washington's offseason strategy.
