Why the Commanders believe in CB Trey Amos
The Washington Commanders believe they’ve added a tough, adaptable cornerback in Trey Amos—one who brings both physicality and mental resilience to the roster.
The Commanders are confident they've landed a hidden gem in Amos was selected with the 61st pick tonight.
Commanders general manager Adam Peters praised Amos’ journey through multiple college programs, noting how it prepared him to transition smoothly to the NFL level.
“Yeah, well he has shown, that's kind of a cool thing about college football now, and you don't totally love everything—I don't want to get into a longer conversation about the portal and everything—but it shows you that guys can transition into different programs and be successful,” Peters said. “And so, he's proven that twice now. And I think we all have so much confidence in our coaches and in our secondary coaches, especially in how they can develop guys and how they can coach guys and how they can connect with our players. So, I have a ton of confidence, and I know we all do, that he's going to transition really well here.”
The Commanders are betting on that adaptability as they continue building out a competitive defense under new leadership. Peters also emphasized Amos’ toughness, especially his ability to go toe-to-toe with SEC talent.
“Yeah, he is a big strong dude and he's a competitor,” Peters said. “And you said there's a lot of good players on that team [Ole Miss]. We didn't have him on a 30-visit, but we had Trey Harris on a 30-visit who was a big strong dude too. And he talked about how they battled every day in practice. It's iron sharpening iron, so to speak. And so, he's played against a lot of really good players and he doesn't back down to anybody. And it's almost like he relishes it.”
Washington saw that same edge during Senior Bowl week, where Amos impressed in one-on-one drills with his physical style of play. Peters believes that mindset is key to thriving at the next level.
“So, the NFL's—it’s a tough physical game,” he said. “And so, when you can do that not only physically but mentally, then that certainly gives you an advantage.”
Amos may not have been the most high-profile name in the draft, but the Commanders see him as a high-ceiling, coachable player who fits their evolving identity. For Washington, it’s about more than talent. It’s about grit, growth, and guys who won’t back down.
