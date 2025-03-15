First-round defensive end re-signing with the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have opted to retain defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, bringing back the veteran for another season, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The Commanders believe Ferrell can continue contributing as a key depth piece along their defensive front.
Washington originally acquired Ferrell after his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders, who selected him fourth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. While he never met the lofty expectations of his draft position, he proved to be a solid rotational piece along the defensive line, providing depth and stability following midseason roster changes.
Ferrell's ability to pressure quarterbacks and contribute in run defense made him a valuable asset. Last season, he started 10 games, recording 3.5 sacks and 26 total tackles.
The Commanders’ deciding to bring Ferrell back adds to their revamped defensive line the team will have this season. Given Quinn’s defensive background and emphasis on aggressive front-seven play, Ferrell’s return could help solidify the team’s pass rush alongside defensive tackles Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw.
With Washington looking to build off their NFC Championship appearance last season, retaining experienced players could prove beneficial as they reshape their roster heading into the 2025 campaign. Ferrell has carved out a meaningful role and will look to build on last year’s production in the upcoming season.
