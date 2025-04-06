Former Commanders star will give new team a 'formidable presence'
In eight years and 109 career games with the Washington Commanders, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen became one of the faces of the franchise, made a lot of money, and unfortunately didn't win as many games as he'd like to have.
That last fact came to a head in the 2023 NFL season as the Commanders stumbled their way to another losing season, presumably dragging Allen down with them.
In 2024, Washington turned things around. However, thanks in large part to a pectoral injury, it appeared that the team had surpassed the 30-year old veteran. Now, after being released and signing with the Minnesota Vikings, Allen is elsewhere, and is the single-biggest loss the franchise experienced this offseason.
"A two-time Pro Bowler, Allen found a big contract when the Vikings handed him $51 million over three years this offseason," Sports Illustrated's Ryan Phillips wrote in his column identifying each NFL team's biggest free agent loss this offseason. "The 30-year-old only played in eight games during the 2024 campaign as a torn pectoral muscle sidelined him. Allen has fallen off a bit since his most recent Pro Bowl season in 2022 but is still a formidable presence up front."
That big contract with the Vikings will count for just over $6 million against the salary cap this season, but elevates north of $20 million in the next two seasons if he remains with that team.
Meanwhile, the Commanders are going to look hard at second-year defensive tackle Johnny Newton alongside Daron Payne and newly signed veteran Javon Kinlaw to lead the charge up front in Allen's absence.
