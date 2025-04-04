Commanders make announcement on star defender
The Washington Commanders made a big move at the 2024 NFL Trading Deadline last year, acquiring cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.
A four-time Pro Bowl defender, Lattimore spent the seven-and-a-half seasons before he joined the Commanders creating a reputation as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and hopes were high he'd bring that same level of play with him to his new team.
Things didn't go as well as those aspirations had hoped, but entering his first offseason with the team, Washington is looking forward to seeing the old version of Lattimore renewed. Helping him do that, perhaps, will be a return to something else from the past: his jersey number.
"Back 2 single digits," the Commanders' social media team posted alongside a photo of Lattimore in his burgundy uniform standing next to a pre-NFL version of himself wearing the No. 2 for the Ohio State Buckeyes during his collegiate career.
On Lattimore's NFL uniform, is the photoshopped image of the No. 2, the cornerback's new, old, number for the 2025 season.
The No. 2 was last worn by Washington receiver Dyami Brown who had the number from the time he was drafted in 2021 through the 2024 season.
With Brown signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason the number came available and Lattimore pounced. Previously, the defender wore the No. 23 for both the Saints and Commanders.
