Commander Country

Commanders make announcement on star defender

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore is making a change.

David Harrison

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders made a big move at the 2024 NFL Trading Deadline last year, acquiring cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.

A four-time Pro Bowl defender, Lattimore spent the seven-and-a-half seasons before he joined the Commanders creating a reputation as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and hopes were high he'd bring that same level of play with him to his new team.

Things didn't go as well as those aspirations had hoped, but entering his first offseason with the team, Washington is looking forward to seeing the old version of Lattimore renewed. Helping him do that, perhaps, will be a return to something else from the past: his jersey number.

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Back 2 single digits," the Commanders' social media team posted alongside a photo of Lattimore in his burgundy uniform standing next to a pre-NFL version of himself wearing the No. 2 for the Ohio State Buckeyes during his collegiate career.

On Lattimore's NFL uniform, is the photoshopped image of the No. 2, the cornerback's new, old, number for the 2025 season.

The No. 2 was last worn by Washington receiver Dyami Brown who had the number from the time he was drafted in 2021 through the 2024 season.

With Brown signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason the number came available and Lattimore pounced. Previously, the defender wore the No. 23 for both the Saints and Commanders.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 ﻿Commanders' Jayden Daniels can get even better in Year 2﻿

• Commanders offensive player will change position, per Dan Quinn﻿

• Commanders’ trade target gives concerning update with Bengals﻿

 Commanders linked to $56 million All-Pro offensive star﻿

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News