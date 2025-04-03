Commanders’ Dan Quinn sends message regarding team culture
In the offseason, the Washington Commanders are reshaping how their roster looks to continue building upon their historic season and the team's culture; head coach Dan Quinn believes that culture can't be built overnight but is maintained and reinforced every season.
Brotherhood has become the root of the Commanders culture, and with new players entering the franchise either through free agency, trades, or the draft, Quinn understands the importance of ensuring that the new player quickly adapts to the team's identity.
"I don't know if I would call it a test, but this is just how we'll move forward and it's not something that you add on, a good culture. At the end of a good season it precedes that. And so, it's important this year and next year and every year," said the Washington head coach on integrating new players serves as a test for the culture established last season.
Since the front office and coaching staff change, Washington has undergone significant changes. Last year's foundation, built on accountability, resilience, and a team-first mentality, now serves as the blueprint for incoming players. Quinn emphasized that culture is not a one-time implementation but an ongoing process established by the Commanders.
"And so that's part of what a locker room does. And helping them establish to one another, peer to peer, this is what we do, this is where we go, this is how we do our meetings, this is where we do our workouts. Just onboarding them to know these are the standards that we have," he explained.
Veterans on the team also play a significant role in upholding these standards. From a rookie trying to find his footing or a seasoned free agent adjusting to a new team, having that blueprint makes the transition easier and smoother.
"You find most everybody really appreciates that. When you go to a new spot and people are looking out for you and saying, 'This is how we do things,' it goes a long way because whether it's through a trade or acquired through free agency that first year can, okay, we're trying to navigate it," Quinn noted.
The Commanders' approach ensures that no player is left behind. Everything is structured in a way that fosters brotherhood, from team meetings to weight room sessions. Quinn believes that young and experienced players benefit from this system, as it promotes a sense of belonging.
"You can have people who are surrounding you help fast track that and be a part of that. That's a big deal. Especially, the younger the player when it turns into the rookie to go if you had somebody looking out for you. Let me tell you the veteran who wants somebody to help him too, we all want that."
With an eye toward another successful season, Quinn and the Commanders are reinforcing a culture of brotherhood that wasn't just for once but will be an ongoing tradition. As new players suit up in burgundy and gold, the expectation will remain the same –- embrace the team's values, contribute to the brotherhood, and respect the standards set before you.
