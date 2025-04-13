NFL Draft prospect compared to former Commanders cornerback
The NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and the Washington Commanders are in the final stages of preparing their board for the big weekend.
Part of the annual tradition of over-evaluating players and predicting their landing spots in the draft includes comparing them to players of today or the past. For one, a comp to former Commanders cornerback Josh Norman has proven to be one of Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema's favorites of the season.
Even if Washington doesn't end up taking Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant, the comparison ensures that when burgundy and gold fans eventually see him play, they may get a familiar feeling.
"If you still haven’t watched Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant yet, you should. He is as feisty and as confident as they come, which is saying a lot for a position where those two things feel like prerequisites to play at a high level," says Sikkema.
"Despite being just 180 pounds, Bryant loves to get in a receiver's face at the line as a press-man cornerback, and he’ll be sure to talk some trash before, during, and after the play. His attitude and play style remind me of Josh Norman. Norman was a bit bigger, closer to 200 pounds, which is important and not something to brush off, with Bryant not having anything close to some of the career highs Norman did. But both won more with their attitude and confidence than they did with imposing athleticism or size. The real comparison is the size of the dog in both players."
