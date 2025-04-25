Commanders fans react to first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr.
The Washington Commanders’ selection of Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. with the 29th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft stirred a flurry of online conversation Thursday night.
Coming off a surprise run to the NFC Championship game, the Commanders clearly showed its focus on the oline by adding Conerly, even after trading for Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Commanders fans quickly weighed in on the pick, debating whether it was the right move. Reactions ranging from exciting to skeptical.
The Commanders currently only have one pick coming up on Day 2, the No. 61 pick sitting in the second round.
After that, Washington isn't scheduled to be on the clock again until the fourth round, leaving a lot of room for anticipation that general manager Adam Peters may be looking to make a deal that would net himself more picks for the 2025 NFL Draft.
As much praise as there is to be found for his first pick, there are plenty of others wondering if and when Peters is going to add to his defense, and that move could be coming on Friday when the draft resumes at 7 p.m. ET.
