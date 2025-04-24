Commanders predicted to take rising cornerback in latest mock draft
The Washington Commanders have done a fantastic job at building their roster under general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, and they will look to do so here once again when they pick 29th overall in the first round.
There are many directions that the Commanders can go in the first round. They can stay put and take the best player available, decide to trade up and get someone they are high on, or trade down to accumulate draft capital.
In ESPN's latest mock draft where their NFL Nation writers drafted for respective teams, John Keim has the Commanders staying put and taking rising cornerback out of Kentucky Maxwell Hairston.
"Washington would love to build a strong offensive line and find an edge rusher and running back but can address those needs later in the draft," wrote Keim. "With Hairston, the Commanders get another young corner who can play outside with ball skills (six interceptions in two years), short-area quickness and competitiveness. He provides them with a player who can help in sub packages and become a starter at some point."
Hairston's production won't be all that eye-popping, but he has shown that he has what it takes to eventually become an everyday starter at the NFL level with some development. Hairston plays under control, has long arms, and utilizes his impressive ball skills in both man and zone coverage. With great instincts, he anticipates routes well and shadows receivers to stay with the route.
While Hairston is a well-rounded corner who should eventually become an every-down player, he needs to become more consistent in locating the football downfield and likely will have early struggles in playing stronger wide receivers, run support, and open-field tackling.
Hairston has risen up draft boards and would provide Washington with depth at the position behind Marshon Lattimore, Mike Sainristil, and Noah Igbinoghene. The one Achilles heel for the Commanders last season was their defense, and further solidifying their secondary allows for them to get youth at the position and allow them some wiggle room throughout the rest of the draft.
